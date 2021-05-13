Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Cap of $956.23 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $956.23 million and $44.15 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $4.24 or 0.00008965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00079647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.49 or 0.00584482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.24 or 0.00233033 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.31 or 0.01087216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $571.20 or 0.01207477 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,479,897 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

