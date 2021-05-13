Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.75 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Celsius’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of Celsius stock traded up $5.57 on Thursday, reaching $51.70. 1,944,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,183. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.26 and a 200 day moving average of $48.24. Celsius has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 738.68 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on CELH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

