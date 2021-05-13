Centaur Market Cap Hits $11.59 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $11.59 million and approximately $288,760.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

Centaur Profile

CNTR is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

