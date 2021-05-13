CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO Buys $1,179,000.00 in Stock

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CEO David J. Lesar bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,506,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,138,267. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNP. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI cut CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

