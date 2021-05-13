Centerra Gold (CGAU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE: CGAU) in the last few weeks:

5/12/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $15.50 to $10.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $8.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

5/10/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2021 – Centerra Gold was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/27/2021 – Centerra Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $18.00 to $14.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Centerra Gold had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,938. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

