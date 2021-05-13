Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Sets New 1-Year High at $386.00

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 386 ($5.04) and last traded at GBX 285.50 ($3.73), with a volume of 623760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 287 ($3.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 269.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 236.41. The company has a market capitalization of £493.58 million and a PE ratio of 16.21.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Central Asia Metals’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Central Asia Metals’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

About Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the solvent extraction- electrowinning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

