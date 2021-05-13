Central Garden & Pet (CENTA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENTA):

5/12/2021 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Central Garden & Pet is now covered by analysts at Truist. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Central Garden & Pet is now covered by analysts at Truist Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $47.00 to $59.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/12/2021 – Central Garden & Pet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CENTA traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.55. 3,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,522. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after purchasing an additional 680,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 285,876 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $8,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

