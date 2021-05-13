Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.85

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.85 and traded as high as $19.53. Central Valley Community Bancorp shares last traded at $19.38, with a volume of 22,814 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a market cap of $242.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%. Analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Central Valley Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at $535,122.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 706,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 656,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares during the period. 45.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

