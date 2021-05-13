Centric Cash (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 13th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $1.14 million worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002031 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00051372 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,268,592,614 coins. The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

