Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 58.75 ($0.77).
A number of research firms recently commented on CNA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.
In other news, insider Kate Ringrose sold 26,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total value of £14,432.55 ($18,856.22).
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
