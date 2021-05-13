Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 47.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,750 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $76.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $63.11 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.79.

In related news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

