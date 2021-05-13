Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Certara were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERT. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Certara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Certara in the fourth quarter worth $405,000.

Get Certara alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.83. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.94 million. Certara’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CERT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.