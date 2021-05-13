Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.200-0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $277 million-$285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.71 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Certara from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Certara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.40.

NASDAQ CERT opened at $27.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83. Certara has a 1-year low of $24.58 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 8,674,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $209,220,522.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

