CertiK Price Hits $2.28 on Top Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $101.68 million and $11.11 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $2.28 or 0.00004593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00636535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00082113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00232374 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $607.05 or 0.01224011 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $520.85 or 0.01050203 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,222,459 coins and its circulating supply is 44,631,365 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.