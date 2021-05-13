CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.70. 272,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$194.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 over the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

