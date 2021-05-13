CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$3.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.45.
CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.70. 272,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$430.28 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$1.99.
In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 58,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,725,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,278,852.80. Also, Director John Michael Hooks purchased 96,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$160,560.99. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 978,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,632,133.31. Insiders sold a total of 191,233 shares of company stock worth $340,939 over the last quarter.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
