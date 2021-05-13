CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Raised to $60.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

CF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries stock opened at $53.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $23.05 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,432.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,525 shares of company stock worth $5,013,029 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CF. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 523.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511,928 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 230.3% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $865,042,000 after purchasing an additional 981,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,149,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $779,986,000 after purchasing an additional 517,704 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 194.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after purchasing an additional 460,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.