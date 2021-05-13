CHADS VC Achieves Market Cap of $5.28 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. CHADS VC has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $27,550.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00086838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.69 or 0.01026821 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00068749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.57 or 0.00111946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061794 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 60,039,189 coins and its circulating supply is 46,624,789 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.