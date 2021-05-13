Chain Guardians (CGG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.82 Million

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Chain Guardians has a market capitalization of $20.82 million and $1.20 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chain Guardians has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00089122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00020676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $525.34 or 0.01061201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00067380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00112109 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00060677 BTC.

About Chain Guardians

CGG is a coin. Its launch date was March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,125,716 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Buying and Selling Chain Guardians

