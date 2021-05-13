ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,814 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of ChampionX worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 569,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,075,000 after acquiring an additional 609,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.73.

Shares of CHX opened at $24.70 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

