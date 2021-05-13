ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $22.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.11. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.94.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $470,800.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $8,842,128.75. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

