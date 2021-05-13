ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.80 million-$40.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.70 million.

NYSE ECOM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $22.51. 2,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.29 million, a PE ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $28.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.97 million. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChannelAdvisor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.54.

In related news, COO Elizabeth Segovia sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $70,339.23. Also, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,581,648 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

