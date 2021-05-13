Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $140.58 on Thursday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $167.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $128.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

