Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is GVO Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

GVO Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 7.4% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications stock traded up $7.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $688.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $704.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $645.10 and a 200-day moving average of $635.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price target (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,922,821.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,560 shares of company stock worth $14,061,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

