Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG lowered its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Charter Communications by 117.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $681.98 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $704.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $645.10 and a 200 day moving average of $635.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,443 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.65, for a total transaction of $6,993,154.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,711 shares in the company, valued at $25,922,821.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.29.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

