Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Charter Communications worth $96,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,256,000 after purchasing an additional 222,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $732,675,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,369,000 after purchasing an additional 156,348 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,799,000 after purchasing an additional 79,189 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,560 shares of company stock valued at $14,061,988. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.29.

CHTR stock opened at $681.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $645.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $635.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $704.09.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

