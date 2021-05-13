Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.06 Million Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,873 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Snap-on worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Snap-on by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after buying an additional 48,375 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 31,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

SNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

In related news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $286,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,082.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,553 shares of company stock valued at $20,602,096 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNA opened at $245.48 on Thursday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $115.60 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.30 and a 200-day moving average of $195.94.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.