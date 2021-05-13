Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.14 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.27 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.15.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.