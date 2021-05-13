Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $11.39 Million Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,079 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Ares Capital worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ARCC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

