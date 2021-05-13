Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,099 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

LVS opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.93.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.37.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

