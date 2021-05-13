Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $12.80 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,493 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $12,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,300,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,838 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $239.91 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.61 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $256.91 and a 200-day moving average of $239.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

