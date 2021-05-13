Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $13.10 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,266 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $13,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 7,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $188.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.49%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

