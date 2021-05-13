Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Life Storage worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 54.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 41.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $162,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $93.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Life Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

