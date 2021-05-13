Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $9.78 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 35,205 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $9,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 104,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 118,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 45,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $127.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $67.12 and a 12 month high of $135.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.41 and a 200-day moving average of $106.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Argus upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.50.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

