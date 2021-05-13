Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 6,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in Synopsys by 52.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 8.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $228.54 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.52 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.