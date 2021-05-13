Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,176 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $74,646,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $65,372,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,801,000 after purchasing an additional 368,533 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $29,694,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $19,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $100.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.30. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

