Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,946 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Lincoln National worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 20,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Shares of LNC stock opened at $66.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

In other news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.