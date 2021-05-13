Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 26,849 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.41% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,978.9% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

NYSE PEB opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.