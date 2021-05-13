Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 2,970 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Restaurant Brands International worth $11,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,783,698 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $472,702,000 after buying an additional 417,293 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $66.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares in the company, valued at $10,749,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock worth $45,575,826 over the last 90 days. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QSR shares. Truist raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

