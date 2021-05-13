Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 137,766 Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,766 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,453,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 129.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fabrinet by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.
NYSE FN opened at $77.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $54.38 and a 52 week high of $94.25.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
