Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,903 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.05% of CMS Energy worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 299,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,607 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 59.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 63,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 31.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

CMS Energy stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.16. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.88%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

