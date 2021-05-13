Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Burlington Stores worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,413,000 after purchasing an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $627,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after acquiring an additional 105,555 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

BURL stock opened at $314.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $155.03 and a one year high of $334.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of -120.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $258.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.35.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.