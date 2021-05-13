Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,094 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $589.89 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $568.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,184.52, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $685.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $669.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $79,086,769. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

