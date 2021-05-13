Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,065 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,065 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $99,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,740 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.35 and its 200-day moving average is $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $160.52.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

