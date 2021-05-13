ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 407.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.56. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

