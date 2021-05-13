ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 178.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.56.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter valued at $46,873,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

