ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Reiterated by SVB Leerink

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $84.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The firm has a market cap of $700.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.56. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 91,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,243,758.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 195.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

