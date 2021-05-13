ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 69.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCXI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $700.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $55.56.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after acquiring an additional 18,751 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 26,587 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after acquiring an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

