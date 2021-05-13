ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $93.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 158.71% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CCXI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $2,264,485.56. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,870 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,873,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

