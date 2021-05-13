Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 144.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Chemomab Therapeutics stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $168.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.36% of Chemomab Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

