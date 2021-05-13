Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,769 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 52,910 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.31% of Cheniere Energy worth $56,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,899 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $3,440,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Kilpatrick sold 4,397 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $331,973.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $81.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.51 and a 1-year high of $83.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.14.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.